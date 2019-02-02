This Valentine’s Day, say it with handmade gifts from Amazon starting at $5 Prime shipped

For Prime members only, Amazon third parties are cutting 20% off handmade Valentine’s Day gifts. Prices are as marked and start at $5. Free shipping applies across the board. If you’re unsure of how to express your feelings for that special someone, perhaps you’ll find something fitting in this sale. This Patchwork Heart Laser Cut Wood Journal is now $23.20, which is down from its regular $29 price tag. The front cover is made of sustainable wood while the back cover features navy leatherette. Fill it with messages of love, or leave it blank for your recipient to write down their hopes and dreams for the future. (Aw.) Rated 4.6/5 stars and sold by Cartorial (98% positive lifetime). Head below for more of our favorite gift ideas from this sale.
More top picks from this sale:
- Love Bot 3000 ROBOT Dictionary Print: $8 (Reg. $10)
- Funny Taco Tea Towel: $10 (Reg. $12)
- You & Me Puzzle Piece Ornaments: $13 (Reg. $17)
- Grace in Her Heart Bracelet: $18 (Reg. $23)
- …and even more deals…
Patchwork Heart Laser Cut Wood Journal features:
- 5.25” x 7.25” journal
- 160 blank, unlined pages (80 sheets)
- Front cover laser-cut from sustainable wood
- Navy leatherette back cover with gold logo
- Made in the USA from certified sustainable wood
- Orders ship from our Los Angeles studio within 1-2 business days