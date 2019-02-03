Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug hits all-time low at $15 (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers its Smart Plug with Alexa Control for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for $10 off the regular going rate, $5 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This is Amazon’s first foray in the competitive smart plug world, opting for an all-in-one design that doesn’t require an extra hub. A slim design doesn’t block additional outlets. It can be used to schedule lights, fans and more along with integrated Alexa voice support. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Amazon Smart Plug features:
- Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.
- Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.
- Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and start using your voice.
- Compact design keeps your second outlet free.
- No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.