Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug hits all-time low at $15 (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers its Smart Plug with Alexa Control for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for $10 off the regular going rate, $5 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This is Amazon’s first foray in the competitive smart plug world, opting for an all-in-one design that doesn’t require an extra hub. A slim design doesn’t block additional outlets. It can be used to schedule lights, fans and more along with integrated Alexa voice support. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You know what goes great with these smart plugs? An Alexa speaker! The entire lineup is on sale for the Super Bowl and you can find all of the deals right here.

Amazon Smart Plug features: