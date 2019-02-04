Keep your Nintendo Switch safe on-the-go w/ this top-rated PDP backpack for $25

- Feb. 4th 2019 10:49 am ET

0

Amazon offers the PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack for $25.35 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, that’s $10 less than the regular price and a match of our previous mention. This is a great way to keep your Switch safe and still tote around all your accessories. It has dedicated storage for your system, six extra Joy-Cons, dock, games and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those looking to save even further should go with this AmazonBasics case for nearly 50% less. There’s still dedicated (and protected storage) of your console, along with Joy-Cons and enough room for a few games. It’s a nice streamlined alternative to the pricier PDP backpack above.

PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack features:

  • Modern, durable backpack provides complete storage and transportation for your Nintendo Switch system
  • Spacious design fits console, 6 extra Joy Cons, dock, cables, games, headphones, pro controller and personal accessories
  • Internal pockets are screen-printed with icons to clearly show what accessories go in which pocket
  • Padded straps and carry handle make it easy to use and transport
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo

