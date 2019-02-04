Apex Legends is a new battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall and it releases today

Apex Legends is a real thing. After a series of rumors, early leaks and more over this past weekend, Respawn’s new battle royale shooter will apparently be available starting today. We are expecting the Titanfall developers to begin a full reveal stream at 3pm EST, but we already have some notable details on the game. Head below for everything.

Respawn, among other things, is well known for Titanfall 1 and 2, the latter of which is one of the most critically acclaimed shooters in recent years. So excitement was at an all time high when rumors began to swirl regarding the company stepping into the battle royale realm. While another multi-player arena shooter might not be at the top of everyone’s list for a Respawn game, clearly the company is looking to cash in on the Fortnite hype and it might be one of those teams that could actually add some value here.

Apex Legends:

Industry mainstay Geoff Keighley hit us with an early Tweet over the weekend and we might have some decent details on Apex Legends courtesy of esports consultant Rod Breslau. The game, at least for another few hours, is still shrouded in mystery to some degree. But Breslau understands the game to be a free-to-play experience that pits up to 60 players against one other. It sounds like there will be a class system in place along with 3-man teams but don’t expect to see giant Titans dropping into the arena from the sky.

Reports also suggest the game will run on the same Valve source engine as the Titanfall games and you can expect a very similar approach to Overwatch in terms of in-game content. Reports say there will be loot boxes and in-game purchases but that everything appears to be cosmetic in nature.

Apex Legends Imagery:

A leaked image of one of the game’s maps from a while back appears as though it is real (to some degree) as well:

Respawn’s Vince Zampella also left us with a “quick look at the start of the @PlayApex TEASER stream” on his official Twitter page:

Full Reveal Later Today:

That’s about all we know for now on Apex Legends, but you can expect a full reveal in just a few hours right here on Twitch. In the meantime, head over to our Games/Apps Guide for all things gaming including new products, news and big time deals

