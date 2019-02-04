CORSAIR’s HS70 Wireless 7.1-Ch. Gaming Headset drops to $60 shipped (25% off)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR HS70 Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $60 shipped. Originally selling for $100, it has more recently been fetching closer to $80. That’s still good for a 25% discount and comes within $5 of the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. CORSAIR’s gaming headset delivers 7.1-channel surround sound to your PC or PS4 and also features a built-in detachable mic. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.
CORSAIR HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset features:
- Plush Memory foam and adjustable earcups provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay
- Legendary Corsair build quality and metal construction ensures long-term durability
- Precision tuned 50mm Neodymium speaker drivers bring superior sound quality with wide range and accuracy
- Low-latency, 2.4GHz wireless Audio with improved range up to 40ft and up to 16 hours of battery life
- Optimized unidirectional Microphone reduces ambient noise for enhanced voice quality and is fully detachable for use on-the-go. Easy access on-ear volume and mute controls for adjustments on-the-fly