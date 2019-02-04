Enjoy books or stream movies with the Amazon Fire HD 8 16GB Tablet from $50 (Reg. $80)

HSN offers the Amazon Fire HD 8″ 16GB Alexa-Enabled Tablet in your choice of colors for $59.99 shipped. New HSN shoppers can save an additional $10 off with code NEW2019.You’ll find it for $80 right now at Amazon and Best Buy. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen recently. It was $50 during a 1-day sale at Amazon about two weeks ago. This tablet is highlighted by an 8-inch 1280×800 touchscreen with in-plane switching, quad-core 1.3 GHz CPU, expandable memory via microSD card slot (a Kingston Canvas Select 32GB microSDHC is included with purchase), and up to 10 hours of battery life. Use it to enjoy your favorite books, stream movies, browse the web, and more. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have come together to rate it 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t forget that for a limited time, you can ask your Alexa-enabled device to land you a FREE Audible 30-day trial subscription with four audiobook credits. Meanwhile, if you’d rather go for a Kindle Paperwhite, we have deals on that, too.

Amazon Fire HD 8″ 16GB Alexa-Enabled Tablet: