Sony PlayStation Classic includes 20 games and two controllers for $46 (Reg. $60)

Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation Classic for $45.90 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your Rakuten account to utilize this code. For comparison, it originally sold for $100 but is currently trending around $60 these days at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all time. Sony’s retro-infused console delivers 20 pre-loaded games, two controllers and a stunning physical recreation of the console itself. While reviews have been mixed among the gaming community, we found it to be enjoyable and that’s even more true at today’s price. Additional details are below and don’t forget to swing by our roundup of the best PlayStation Classic accessories to complete your new setup.

Sony PlayStation Classic features: