Kickstart your smart home with Monoprice’s five-piece STITCH bundle at $80 (20% off)

Monoprice is currently offering its STITCH Five-Piece Smart Home Bundle for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, matches our previous price drop and is still the lowest we’ve tracked. Monoprice debuted its STITCH products in the fall of last year, which looked to be an easy way for iPhone and Android users to enter into the smart home ecosystem. This bundle includes a smart LED bulb, door and window sensor, motion sensor, smart plug and water sensor. STITCH devices are highly-rated across the board.

Those with an Echo device will want to check out Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug, which is now down to its all-time low at $15 (Reg. $25).

STITCH Five-Piece Smart Home Bundle features: