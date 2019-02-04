Head To The Moon and back in this story-driven RPG for iOS, now $2 on the App Store (Reg. $5)

To the Moon is a story-driven RPG about a pair of doctors ”traversing backwards through a dying man’s memories to artificially fulfill his last wish.” If that, along with the 29 iMessage stickers it includes, sound interesting, you’ll be happy to know it is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $5, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on the App Store including the $2 holiday sale we tracked at the tail end of last year. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’re not going to want to miss today’s iOS/Mac deals roundup. We are seeing big time discounts on stellar titles like the highly-rated Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Hyperforma, Million Onion Hotel, Golf Peaks, SimCity: Complete and many more.

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $48.50, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $48, more

To the Moon: