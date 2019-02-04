Head To The Moon and back in this story-driven RPG for iOS, now $2 on the App Store (Reg. $5)

- Feb. 4th 2019 12:12 pm ET

To the Moon is a story-driven RPG about a pair of doctors ”traversing backwards through a dying man’s memories to artificially fulfill his last wish.” If that, along with the 29 iMessage stickers it includes, sound interesting, you’ll be happy to know it is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $5, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on the App Store including the $2 holiday sale we tracked at the tail end of last year. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

To the Moon:

The story of “To the Moon” unfolds before players, much like a movie. While the entire game has no battle system and can be completed in a few hours, the compelling story and moving original soundtrack resonated with players worldwide. On top of receiving overwhelmingly positive ratings, “To the Moon” received multiple awards from Gamespot, Metacritic, WIRED, and more, and was nominated for “I’m Not Crying, There’s Something In My Eye” in the 2016 Steam Awards.

