Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Million Onion Hotel, SimCity Complete, more

- Feb. 4th 2019 9:47 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including Vertigo Racing, Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse, Hyperforma, To the Moon, Million Onion Hotel, Golf Peaks, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, SimCity: Complete Edition and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sleep Bug Pro: White Noise Soundscapes & Music Box: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vertigo Racing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: YaoYao – Jump Rope: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $3 (Reg. $4) 

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3) 

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7) 

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $1 (Reg. $3) 

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3) 

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5) 

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5) 

Mac: SimCity: Complete Edition: $5 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: FakeTime – Unofficial Prank for FaceTime: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Backgammon Premium: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SnapFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Heart Rate Pro-Health Monitor: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Soulver: $9 (Reg. $12)

