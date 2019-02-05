Smartphone Accessories: Anker USB-C PD PowerStrip Pad $29 shipped, more

- Feb. 5th 2019 10:36 am ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon is currently offering its USB-C PD PowerStrip Pad for $28.79 shipped. That’s good for a $6 discount from the going rate, is one of the first notable price drops that we’ve seen thus far and is a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s latest charging accessory brings two AC outlets, three 2.4A USB alongside a USB-C PD port to your nightstand or desk. Not to mention it also touts a five-foot extension cord. So far it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Anker USB-C PowerStrip Pad features:

  • Charge and Power Your Entire Workstation
  • Universal Compatibility
  • High-Speed Charging Technology
  • Innovative Space-Saving Design
  • Compact and Portable

