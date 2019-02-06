Huge deals on Beats Pill+ Portable Speakers at Amazon today: $100 shipped (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker (PRODUCT)RED model for $99.99 shipped. Matched at eBay Daily Deals. That’s $80 below the regular price at Apple and Best Buy. It is also $50 below our previous new mention and $10 under our last refurb deal price. Features here include Bluetooth device pairing with a 120-hour rechargeable battery, a charge out port for juicing up your iPhone and an included 1.5m Lightning to USB-A cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Although today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked, you are paying a bit of a premium for the Apple/Beats brand name. We have some great options starting at $23 in today’s Smartphone Accessories and here’s Anker’s 2.1-Ch. Soundcore Sound Bar for $68 (Reg. $80+) if you’re looking to take the home theater route.

Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker: