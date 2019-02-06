Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable Three-Pack $12 shipped, more

Monoprice is currently offering three of its gold MFi-certified Stainless Steel Lightning Cables for $12 shipped when code GOGOLD has been applied at checkout. In order to lock in the savings, you’ll need to add a three-foot, six-foot and 1.5-foot cable to your cart alongside the promo code. Each of the cables usually sells for $10 apiece, with today’s offer saving you around 60%. They’re comprised of a solid stainless steel construction and sport Apple-certification as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 150 customers.
Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning® connector. Our premium stainless steel jacket helps protect this cable from damage and resists tangling, saving you the time and frustration with using ordinary cables.