This morning, Sonos has unveiled three new speakers in partnership with Sonance. Following last year’s collaboration announcement between the two brands, today’s releases are meant to pair with the speaker company’s existing Amp. Each speaker in the new Sonos Architectural by Sonance lineup will feature AirPlay 2 compatibility.

As Sonos looks to be extending its reach into more categories than ever before, introducing a trio of in-wall and outdoor speakers is a logical next step. Head below for more details on today’s announcement.

Sonos increases partnerships with new Sonance lineup

It’s been a busy stretch for Sonos after the brand has announced a number of partnerships in recent months. That has included limited edition colors from HAY and a new lineup of IKEA-branded options that are soon on the way. Going with Sonance offers an established name in the speaker space that knows how to make architecturally-friendly speakers that fit in with all sorts of decor.

Sonos offers a number of standalone speakers, bundles and home theater setups that fill nearly any need. But it has certainly been lacking more premium options that interior designers or serious audiophiles may prefer. News of the new Sonos Architectural by Sonance lineup is sure to fit the bill.

Two in-wall speakers are being announced today at $599 per pair. Both are available for pre-order and will ship on February 26th. Each model will include Trueplay compatibility, which is Sonos’ answer to making your audio sound great in any space.

Sonos is also announcing a new outdoor speaker pair that will sell for $799, which is among its most pricey offerings as the lineup currently stands. This is the first speaker from Sonos that’s designed to handle outdoor conditions.

Amp required

Each speaker is designed to work in conjunction with a Sonos Amp, which delivers access to features like AirPlay 2. This will be a required addition to any of today’s announcements. If you don’t have one already in your arsenal, be prepared to add an extra $599 to your initial setup costs.

The new Sonos Architectural by Sonance line is available for pre-order today on this landing page with an estimated ship date of late February.

9to5Toys Take

It’s always good to see Sonos expand its lineup and going with outdoor additions is certainly a step in the right direction. That said, today’s news doesn’t do much for the optics that Sonos is an expensive brand. Starting at $599 and requiring an additional $599 with the Amp doesn’t make this a low-cost point of entry. Here’s hoping Sonos will continue to expand its lineup with cost-friendly outdoor offerings in the future.