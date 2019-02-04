This Anker 2.1-Ch. Soundcore Sound Bar sports dual subwoofers and tweeters: $68 (Reg. $80+)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Infini 2.1-Channel Sound Bar for $67.99 shipped. That’s $12 off the recent price there, $32 less than it was fetching in December, and lowest we’ve ever seen it. With support for up to 103 decibels of volume, this sound bar will fill your living room and provide a significant boost to your TV. Its two internal subwoofers crank out significant bass that is great for listening to your favorite tunes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Instead of mounting to the wall or propping on a TV stand, consider grabbing this Universal Sound Bar Bracket for $12 when clipping the on-page coupon. It lets users attach their sound bar directly to the TV, keeping it aimed in the same direction as the display itself.

Anker Soundcore Infini 2.1-Channel Sound Bar features: