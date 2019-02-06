Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get 1-day price drop to $160 (Reg. $200+)

- Feb. 6th 2019 7:29 am ET

$160
0

Best Buy offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in various colors for $159.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges $240 in select colors but we typically see this pair go for closer to $200 these days. Today’s deal is also a match of our previous mention. Thanks to Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Perfect extended listening sessions with its built-in memory foam ear cups. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Those looking to skip the Beats name and price tag can save even further. We recommend this pair of top-rated Cowin wireless headphones for far less. You’ll still get ANC, full Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.
  • Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. Assembled product dimensions (L x W x H): 4.53 x 5.83 x 8.30 inches
  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.
  • Comes with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.
$160

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Headphones Beats by Dre

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp