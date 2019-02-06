Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get 1-day price drop to $160 (Reg. $200+)

Best Buy offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in various colors for $159.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges $240 in select colors but we typically see this pair go for closer to $200 these days. Today’s deal is also a match of our previous mention. Thanks to Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Perfect extended listening sessions with its built-in memory foam ear cups. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Those looking to skip the Beats name and price tag can save even further. We recommend this pair of top-rated Cowin wireless headphones for far less. You’ll still get ANC, full Bluetooth connectivity and more.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:
- With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.
- Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.
- Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. Assembled product dimensions (L x W x H): 4.53 x 5.83 x 8.30 inches
- Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.
- Comes with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.