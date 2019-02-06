Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get 1-day price drop to $160 (Reg. $200+)

Best Buy offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in various colors for $159.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges $240 in select colors but we typically see this pair go for closer to $200 these days. Today’s deal is also a match of our previous mention. Thanks to Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Perfect extended listening sessions with its built-in memory foam ear cups. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Those looking to skip the Beats name and price tag can save even further. We recommend this pair of top-rated Cowin wireless headphones for far less. You’ll still get ANC, full Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature: