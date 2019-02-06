A new Titanfall game is in the works, but it’s not Titanfall 3. After Respawn Entertainment dropped the new Apex Legends battle royale game this week, hardcore Titanfall fans were left unsure of the future of their beloved mech battle shooter. However, reports are suggesting a new entry in the series will indeed launch sometime this year. Head below for all the details.

It’s not Titanfall 3:

Some were a little disappointed when Respawn’s new battle royale shooter didn’t end up being Titanfall 3. Not to mention the fact that the team stripped Apex Legends of most, if not all, of the aspects that makes Titanfall what it is. But while we are still unclear on exactly what this new project will be, more Titanfall will be shipping this year.

Respawn producer Drew McCoy was recently quoted as saying that Titanfall 3 is not in development just before Vince Zampella said more Titanfall will be landing later this year:

Tons of things planned for @PlayApex in the future. We are also committed to listening to player feedback. We are also working on more Titanfall for later in the year (yes, I said the T word). We love being able to experiment in this crazy universe! — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 5, 2019

While Zampella’s wording there is certainly curious, we got a bit more courtesy of an EA earnings call yesterday:

The Respawn team has a strong plan for Apex Legends that will engage fans for a long time to come…As the live service evolves, Respawn also plans to launch a premium game this year that is a new twist on the Titanfall universe. More to come on that in the months ahead.

It’s also not a VR game:

The only thing we know for sure at this point is that this new Titanfall experience will not be a free-to-play game and will not be a VR experience. That certainly leaves the possibility of some kind of mobile title – an option Respawn already dabbled in with the now defunct Titanfall Assault. It’s pretty safe to assume most gamers are hoping for just about anything other than that.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order comes this fall:

Although with Respawn’s Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (more details “coming soon”) scheduled for fall 2019 and continued development on Apex Legends, it’s hard to imagine Respawn having the resources for much more than a mobile game. Some theories have suggested we could see some kind of mech only experience, but as fun as that would be coming from this dev team, it almost seems to stray about as far away from the usual Titanfall formula as Apex Legends does.

Either way, it won’t be Titanfall 3 and more than likely not what you were hoping for. Having said that, this is Respawn and if anybody is going to create some great spin-off material, it could very well be them.