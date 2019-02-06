Get the Sport White Special Edition Xbox One Wireless Controller from $43.50 (Reg. $70)

Walmart is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller (Sport White Special Edition) for $44.88 shipped. Or you can knock it down to $43.43 if you opt for in-store pickup in the cart. Regularly $70, we don’t see deals on this particular colorway all that often and today’s price is the current best around. While you’ll find more details in our complete launch coverage, this model features all the usual specs on the latest model Xbox One controllers along with a rubberized diamond grip, futuristic pattern designs and a mint-colored panel along the back. Head below for more details.

We still have some very deep deals on Xbox One X console bundles and you’ll find the rest of today’s game deals right here. A new Titanfall game is scheduled for 2019 and we now know Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will hit this fall.

