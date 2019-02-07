Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA Live 19 $15, Splatoon 2 $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering NBA Live 19 on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 unless you’re a REDcard holder which will also net you an extra 5% off. Sure, you might be hard pressed to find anyone that thinks this is better than NBA 2K19, but at less than half the price, it is certainly worth a shot for basketball fans. This is one of the best prices we have tracked for a physical copy. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party and many more.
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $20 (Reg. $30+) | Target
- + FREE Weapon Pack
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Mario Tennis Aces $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Party $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Nioh $15 (Reg. $25+) | Walmart
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
