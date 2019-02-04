Upgrade to Xbox One X today at up to $150 off: PUBG, NBA 2K19, Fallout 76, more

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle for $369.99 shipped. That’s $130 off the regular $500 price tag, $40 under the best third-party Amazon price, $1 below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This is a great time to upgrade to 4K gaming at a discount. However, there are more Xbox bundle deals where this one came from. Head below for everything and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.
More Xbox One Bundle Deals:
- Xbox One X 1TB $350 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One X 1TB PUBG $418 ($550 value)
- + Extra Microsoft Wireless Controller
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 $380 ($550 Value)
- + Extra Microsoft Wireless Controller
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 $350 ($550+ value)
- + Extra Controller & 3-Month Xbox Game Pass
- Costco members only
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 $399 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators $215 (Reg. $300)
Speaking of Xbox, we have 15% off gift cards today in various denominations along with even more right here. You might also want to go check the brand new Apex Legends battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall.
Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle:
- Join the battle with the Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle which includes a full-game download of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS enhanced for Xbox One X with support for 4K resolution and HDR
- Drop into a competitive survival battle and defeat every player on the map to be the last player left alive
- Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console. 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provide more immersive gaming and entertainment
- Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more