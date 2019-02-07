Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization Revolution 2, Cosmic-Watch, more

- Feb. 7th 2019 9:53 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including Cardinal Land, Cosmic-Watch, Civilization Revolution 2, XCOM: Enemy Within and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic-Watch: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA Live 19 $15, Splatoon 2 $45, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Twinkling: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Run With a Plasma Sword: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Everyday Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Colorset – Coloring Book: $8 (Reg. $26)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard