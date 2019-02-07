How to merge your Fortnite account from different consoles

If you suffered from Sony’s Fortnite fiasco last year, there’s a chance that you’d like to eventually merge your accounts together. Though Sony finally came around and allowed cross-play with other consoles, many players were left in the dust with multiple accounts and unlocked items. Now, you can merge your two Fortnite accounts and enjoy all of your unlocked and purchased contents on all platforms.

Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, has finally released instructions on how to merge two accounts. Though there are some restrictions as to what types of accounts can be merged, the instructions are fairly straightforward.

How to merge your Fortnite accounts

Merging your Fortnite accounts is quite simple. You’ll just have to have a primary account (the one with the most unlocks or purchased items on it) and a secondary console account (PSN, Xbox Live, Nintendo online) to link to the primary account.

Only select accounts are eligible

One of your two accounts must have played on Xbox One or Switch, and the other on PlayStation 4 before September 28, 2018, in order to be eligible. You must also not be banned or have a disabled account in order to merge.

How to merge your accounts

Note: You’ll need access to both email accounts for this to work

Visit the official Epic Games/Fortnite account merging landing page Sign into your primary account. This can be PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC/Mac, or even mobile. Your primary account is where all of your information will land and stay. Sign into your secondary account This will be the account that you have some unlocks on that you’d like to merge into your primary account. You’ll have duplicate 3rd party logins like Facebook unlinked.

What merging accounts give you

Once you merge accounts, your in-game items and V-Bucks will be held for two weeks before being merged into the primary account. This means that any unlocked content and V-Bucks earned on the secondary account will become available on the primary one two weeks after merging.

Battle Royale will allow you to merge all cosmetic items. Save the World will allow you to merge Llamas, Defenders, Heroes, Schematics, Survivors, XP, Evolution and Perk Materials. Other Items such as Unreal Marketplace items, Creative Islands, and Save The World account level and progress will not be merged over from your secondary account

Sit back, your V-Bucks are on their way

Just remember that you’ll have to wait two weeks for your V-Bucks and other content to be merged into the primary account. This is likely to keep people from sharing unlocks and will make sure that you’re really the one who should be merging account.