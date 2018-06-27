Sony might actually allow Fortnite online cross-play w/ Xbox, Nintendo, more

Just last week, Minecraft for Nintendo Switch got a major update which, among other things, allows for cross-platform play between Nintendo’s latest console, Xbox One and PCs. One glaring omission from that list is the PlayStation 4 which currently will not allow players on other platforms to match with PS4 gamers. And that includes Minecraft, Rocket League and the ever popular Fortnite. Sony has yet to officially alter its position on blocking cross-play and the like, but a new statement from the company hints that might be changing.

As unusual as it sounds, Microsoft and Nintendo recently came together to promote the new cross-play feature in Minecraft in a rare moment of camaraderie between the two gaming giants. While the marketing deal Redmond and Kyoto have struck up appears to be just for Minecraft, Sony’s reluctance to play nice is highlighted even more with Fortnite.

Fans of the game weren’t happy when they found out there online account data wouldn’t sync with the game on PS4, effectively leaving them at square one. On top of the ban on cross-play, gamers also can’t use a PS4 Fortnite account over on the Switch or Xbox version of the game. After an underwhelming first response to the issue followed by loads of complaints on the PS Twitter page, Sony is finally talking some sense here.

CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Shawn Layden, recently issued a statement to Eurogamer regarding the issue that points at a much more positive approach without being all that specific at the same time:

We’re hearing it. We’re looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I’m confident we’ll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business.

While it is hard to say why exactly Sony is opposed to cross-play, it does sound like it is softening to the idea and might actually be looking to do something about it. On the other hand, Layden’s response could also be seen as a way to calm PS4 fans while Sony hopes the whole thing gets swept under the rug.

In other Fortnite news, developer Epic Games announced a new practice mode allowing new players to get a handle on the game without being killed every 10 seconds. You can get all the details on that right here. And while we are on the topic, it sounds like PUBG is finally throwing in the legal towel and has now dropped the lawsuit against Fortnite battle royale.