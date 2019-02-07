Smartphone Accessories: iOttie 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pads from $30 shipped, more

iOttie’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting three of its Ruby Qi wireless chargers ahead of Valentine’s Day starting at $30 shipped. One standout from the sale is on iOttie’s iON 7.5W Qi Charging Stand at $34.92. That’s 23% less than what you’d normally expect to pay and is the lowest we’ve seen. This charger features two Qi charging coils, allowing you to prop your phone up vertically or horizontally. It’s a fantastic option for keeping tabs on notifications at your desk, and also includes a USB-C wall adapter. Over 130 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Shop the other discounted chargers right here.

The iON Wireless Stand Fast Wireless Charger combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging technology with new style and all-in-one modern design. Charge smartphones conveniently without cords by simply resting the device against an anti-slip pad. Two Qi coils allow for wireless charging in portrait or landscape mode. The iON Wireless Stand is designed with a 65 degree tilt that allows for viewing content or notifications while charging wirelessly at home or in the office.