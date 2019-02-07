Last year, the LEGO UCS Hogwarts Castle debuted with a massive 6,000-piece part count and oh so much glorious detail. Even though the design measures over two-feet long, it still only covered a portion of the fictional castle. One dedicated LEGO builder has taken it upon themselves to fix that. In what is one of the most impressive fan-made builds we’ve seen, the expanded Hogwarts Castle completes the campus’s layout by adding over 25,000 additional pieces into the mix. Head below for a closer look.

The Hogwarts Castle is by no means a small LEGO set. Sure it may only be the second largest released to date, trailing behind the Millennium Falcon by a few thousand elements. But relative to one LEGO fan’s model, it does pale in comparison.

LEGO’s massive Harry Potter-themed build is unlike many of its other UCS-caliber releases. Most other top-of-the-line models fall into minifigure scale, something that the Castle forgoes in favor of microscale. This allowed the set to capture of the campus’s layout without sacrificing on quality, a decision that ultimately paid off just wonderfully.

But the Hogwarts Castle, despite its $400 price tag, was unable to represent the entirety of its inspiration. Instead, the model focused on the left-hand portion of the castle, which included the Great Hall, the iconic main tower and more.

To remedy the exclusion of half of the Hogwarts campus grounds, a Reddit user and LEGO fan set out to recreate the remaining elements of the building. Three months ago, ryankroboth posted a digital expansion to the 2018 LEGO release. Designed in Stud.io, the creation expanded upon the Hogwarts Castle’s footprint to include just about everything that was missing from the actual release.

Now they’re back with a fully realized version of the model. Recreating the digital model required an additional 25,000 pieces, which is on top of the over 6,000 featured in the original build. Included in the expansion are iconic locations from the Harry Potter films like the clocktower, astronomy tower, greenhouses and more.

The Hogwarts Castle is one of our favorite sets of all-time. In our review, we couldn’t recommend it enough despite its higher price tag and massive size. Ryan’s addition to the castle takes everything we loved the first time around to a new level.

Going by the same 15.05 cents per-part that LEGO’s official release carried, you’d expect to pay over $3,700 for Ryan’s expanded model. Though if you are looking to improve your existing build, Ryan has shared the plans for their creation so that anyone can build it themselves.