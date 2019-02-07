Turn your basement into an arcade with this nine-foot Skee Ball table at $330 (Reg. $450)

- Feb. 7th 2019 4:04 pm ET

0

Walmart is currently offering the MD Sports 9-Ft. Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $329.99 with free-in store pick-up. Otherwise a $30 delivery fee will be tacked on. That’s good for a $120 discount from the going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked. This nine-foot long Skee ball table features an LED electronic scorer like you’d find in an actual arcade, as well as a wood grain design and built-in ball return system. Rated 3.8/5 stars

If you’re more of an NBA fan and want to practice shooting hoops, the Franklin Arcade Basketball Game is now on sale for $80.

MD Sports 9-Ft. Skee Ball Table features:

  • Perfect for all the family members
  • The LED electronic scorer with sound effects and LED light allow you to focus in the game
  • Built-in ball return system sends the ball back automatically
  • Elegant wood grain design
  • Accessories includes: 4 balls
  • Product dimensions: 107 x 24.5 x 60.75 inch (LWH)
  • Packaging dimensions: 89.875 x 33.25 x 6.875 inch (LWH)
  • Packaging Weight (approximately): 151.68 pounds
  • The MD Sports 9 Ft. Roll and Score Table comes with a 90-Day Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
MD Sports

MD Sports

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go