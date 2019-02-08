Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $199 and $229 in various styles at Amazon

- Feb. 8th 2019 8:33 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys
From $199
0

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 38mm for $199 or 42mm for $229 in various colors. Free shipping is available for all. For comparison, today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention and a match of the best price we saw over Black Friday 2018. If you’ve been waiting for an Apple Watch deal, this is the one you want. Series 3 features a swimproof design, dual-core processor, GPS and more. Hit up this landing page for additional details.

Leverage today’s savings towards a new Apple Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there has various bands for any style.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swimproof
  • watchOS 5
From $199

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp