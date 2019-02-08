Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $199 and $229 in various styles at Amazon

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 38mm for $199 or 42mm for $229 in various colors. Free shipping is available for all. For comparison, today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention and a match of the best price we saw over Black Friday 2018. If you’ve been waiting for an Apple Watch deal, this is the one you want. Series 3 features a swimproof design, dual-core processor, GPS and more. Hit up this landing page for additional details.

Leverage today’s savings towards a new Apple Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there has various bands for any style.

Apple Watch Series 3 features: