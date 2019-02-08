Experience the hand-drawn visuals of the Symmetrain puzzler on iOS for FREE (Reg. $1+)

- Feb. 8th 2019 1:53 pm ET

0

Symmetrain is an interesting puzzle game for iOS with hand drawn visuals, and dynamically generated content. The highly-rated puzzler is now FREE on the App Store. Regularly up to $2, it has sat at $1 for the last year or more and hasn’t gone free since 2016. “Choose your train and spot all differences as quickly as you can while driving from train station to train station. But be aware, every mistake delays your train until it disappears out of view.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

iOS Universal: Symmetrain: FREE (Reg. $1+)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lift Log – Workout Tracker, Realpolitiks Mobile, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $33, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $25, more

Symmetrain:

Choose your train and spot all differences as quickly as you can while driving from train station to train station. But be aware, every mistake delays your train until it disappears out of view. Don’t let this happen! Use the emergency brake in tricky passages and bring all passengers safely to the next train station. 

Challenge your friends and show them who has the best reaction and highest high score while mastering faster trains in different landscapes! 

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard