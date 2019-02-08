Experience the hand-drawn visuals of the Symmetrain puzzler on iOS for FREE (Reg. $1+)

Symmetrain is an interesting puzzle game for iOS with hand drawn visuals, and dynamically generated content. The highly-rated puzzler is now FREE on the App Store. Regularly up to $2, it has sat at $1 for the last year or more and hasn’t gone free since 2016. “Choose your train and spot all differences as quickly as you can while driving from train station to train station. But be aware, every mistake delays your train until it disappears out of view.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Symmetrain: FREE (Reg. $1+)

Choose your train and spot all differences as quickly as you can while driving from train station to train station. But be aware, every mistake delays your train until it disappears out of view. Don’t let this happen! Use the emergency brake in tricky passages and bring all passengers safely to the next train station.

Challenge your friends and show them who has the best reaction and highest high score while mastering faster trains in different landscapes!