Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $33, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $25, more

- Feb. 8th 2019 9:24 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 for $29.99 plus $3 shipping. Simply apply code EMCTVTD52 at checkout. Opt for Newegg Premier to side step the delivery fees. But either way, the is the best price we can find. Amazon is charging $40+ and Best Buy has it at $60 right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4Fallout 76, Splatoon 2, NBA 2K19 and many more. 

