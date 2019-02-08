Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lift Log – Workout Tracker, Realpolitiks Mobile, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including AirDisk Pro, Safety Photo+Video, Lift Log – Workout Tracker, Realpolitiks Mobile and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lift Log – Workout Tracker & Weightlifting Journal: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Organ C3B3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mast: $4 (Reg. $6)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic-Watch: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)