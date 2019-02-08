Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lift Log – Workout Tracker, Realpolitiks Mobile, more

- Feb. 8th 2019 9:58 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including AirDisk Pro, Safety Photo+Video, Lift Log – Workout Tracker, Realpolitiks Mobile and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lift Log – Workout Tracker & Weightlifting Journal: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Organ C3B3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mast: $4 (Reg. $6)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $33, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $25, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic-Watch: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard