Save up to 50% on above-fireplace HDTV wall mounts from $70 shipped at Monoprice

Monoprice is currently taking up to 50% off a selection of its Above-Fireplace HDTV Wall Mounts starting at $70 shipped. One standout for us is the Monoprice Pull-Down TV Bracket for $84.99 shipped. That’s good for a $55 discount from the going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve seen on this model. It can support an up to 63-inch HDTV and is a fantastic option for mounting your system over a fireplace thanks to its pull-down mechanism. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 140 customers. Shop the entire series of discounts right here.
And if you’re In search of a new HDTV to pair with the wall-mount, look no further than Sharp’s $280 Roku Smart 50-inch HDTV.
Above Fireplace Pull-Down TV Bracket features:
TVs look great above your fireplace and mantel, but they’re difficult to watch when mounted so high. With the Monoprice Fireplace Mount, the TV can conveniently be pulled down from the wall to eye-level to prevent neck pain. The TV can also be tilted and swiveled conveniently, for the most comfortable TV viewing experience. Capable of mounting any television with a VESA mounting pattern of 200 x 200 to 600 x 400, this mount is ideal for TVs ranging from 40″ to 63″, weighing up to 70.5 lbs.