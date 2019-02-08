Save up to 50% on above-fireplace HDTV wall mounts from $70 shipped at Monoprice

Monoprice is currently taking up to 50% off a selection of its Above-Fireplace HDTV Wall Mounts starting at $70 shipped. One standout for us is the Monoprice Pull-Down TV Bracket for $84.99 shipped. That’s good for a $55 discount from the going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve seen on this model. It can support an up to 63-inch HDTV and is a fantastic option for mounting your system over a fireplace thanks to its pull-down mechanism. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 140 customers. Shop the entire series of discounts right here.

And if you’re In search of a new HDTV to pair with the wall-mount, look no further than Sharp’s $280 Roku Smart 50-inch HDTV.

Above Fireplace Pull-Down TV Bracket features: