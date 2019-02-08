Sharp’s $280 Roku Smart HDTV is a budget-conscious way to bring home a 50-inch panel

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sharp LC-50LB601U 50-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV for $279.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, matches the previous mention and is only the second price drop we’ve seen. Centering your home theater around Sharp’s 50-inch HDTV puts three HDMI inputs and Roku smart capabilities at your disposal. Plus, it’s a more budget-conscious way to bring home a massive 50-inch screen if 4K isn’t a necessity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 380 customers.
Put your savings to work from today’s sale and pair the HDTV with this highly-rated wall-mount for $32 at Amazon.
Sharp 50-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV features:
Cast Full HD content with this 50-inch Sharp Roku TV. Its easy-to-use interface enables versatile control via the included remote and its mobile app, and it has three HDMI inputs for connecting AV and gaming components. This Sharp Roku TV has fast Wi-Fi for smooth media streaming and internet browsing.