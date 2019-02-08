Sharp’s $280 Roku Smart HDTV is a budget-conscious way to bring home a 50-inch panel

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sharp LC-50LB601U 50-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV for $279.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, matches the previous mention and is only the second price drop we’ve seen. Centering your home theater around Sharp’s 50-inch HDTV puts three HDMI inputs and Roku smart capabilities at your disposal. Plus, it’s a more budget-conscious way to bring home a massive 50-inch screen if 4K isn’t a necessity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 380 customers.

Put your savings to work from today’s sale and pair the HDTV with this highly-rated wall-mount for $32 at Amazon.

Sharp 50-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV features: