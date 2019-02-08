Score the Philips Hue White Ambiance Light Switch Bundle from $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Best Buy is currently offering its rewards members the Philips Hue White Ambiance Light Switch Bundle for $34.99 shipped. Having just dropped to $40 at Amazon, today’s offer takes an additional $5 off the bundle’s usual $50 price tag and is lowest we’ve seen. This Philips Hue bundle includes a White Ambiance A19 bulb that comes pre-paired with the Hue Light Switch, meaning you don’t need an extra hub to get started. It’s a great way to get started building your smart home or an equally noteworthy way to expand it. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 220 customers.

The Hue White Ambiance bulb differs from the rest of Philips’ lineup by offering a wide range of more natural lighting tones.

Smart home devices are an excellent way to cut back electric costs. So if you’re bringing this lighting bundle into an existing setup, it might be worth putting your savings towards some additional devices.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Light Switch Bundle features:

Set the tone for any occasion with this Philips hue light recipe kit, which handles up to 10 Philips hue lights for remote controlled operation. This versatile kit is easy to set up, and the dimmer can be mounted with either screws or adhesive tape. Use this Philips hue light recipe kit to create warm and inviting settings for any activity.