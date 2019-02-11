Belkin’s HomeKit-enabled Wemo Dimmer Switch falls within cents of all-time low at $50

Feb. 11th 2019

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Wemo Wireless In-Wall Smart Dimmer Switch for $49.99 shipped. That’s good for an $11 discount from the going rate at Best Buy, matches our previous mention and comes within cents of the Amazon low. Sporting Alexa  and Assistant support, the Wemo Dimmer Switch recently added HomeKit support into the mix as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars by over 11,800 Amazon reviewers.

Looking to expand your smart home further? Use your savings towards one of our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices to cut back your electric bill.

Belkin Wemo Dimmer features:

  • Control from anywhere. Control Wemo Dimmer from the wall, the Wemo app, and even your voice with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Only needs Wi-Fi. No Hub or subscription required. Enable the Wemo Skill in the Alexa app to pair.
  • Syncs with your schedule. Easily set schedules and timers so your lights do what you want when you want. You can even sync lights to adjust with the sunset and sunrise.
  • Optimize your lights: Wemo Dimmer will calibrate to the bulbs you’re using to provide the maximum amount of dimming range with no flickering.

