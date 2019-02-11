The Nintendo Switch is one of the United States’ best-selling consoles right now, while also being one of the most portable gaming contraptions of this decade. WaterField Designs is known for its high-quality leather technology accessories and has made Switch bags in the past. Now, the company is back with another great carrying bag for Switch called the Sutter Sling Pouch, but this time WaterField is launching the Switch Taco to keep your beloved gaming console protected even when not in the sling.

WaterField Design Sutter Sling Pouch for Nintendo Switch

The Sutter Sling Pouch has two storage compartments inside to hold your Joy-Cons and controllers. Plus, there’s a ton of room to store your Switch with other accessories in the main compartment. On the outside, there’s a zipper compartment where you can store games and more keeping them easily accessible while traveling.

The bag is designed to be wore in a sling-style fashion across your body which makes it easy to go around with and also gives you simple access to the internals when it comes time to game.

You’ll find a quick-adjust metal cam lock on the strap so you can make super simple adjustments on the fly to the fit of your new bag. The zippers are YKK water-repellent for more rugged climates, and the entire thing is padded with closed-cell foam that gives you perfect padding for your entire setup.

The interior pouch is perfectly designed for the Switch Taco, as well, so you can easily just grab the Taco when you’re ready to game and have everything at your fingertips.

WaterField Design Switch Taco gives you what you need to game on-the-go

When it comes to gaming with your Switch on-the-go, it’s not always super simple. If you have either the WaterField 10-game card holder or 20-game card wallet, those will fit perfectly inside of the Switch Taco’s storage compartment. If you have neither, loose games will go in there just fine as well.

The raised neoprene padding will keep your Switch’s screen safe, centered, and your Joy-Cons in a neutral position making them perfectly ready for any gaming session.

Whenever you’re ready for your next adventure, just grab the Switch Taco and you’re ready to go with all of your games and Joy-Cons right there in front of you.

Pricing and availability

9to5 readers can get the Sutter Sling Pouch and Switch Taco at $119 for the bundle until Midnight, February 25th. After February 25th, you’ll be charged $119 for the Sutter Sling Pouch and another $19 for the Switch Taco as they’ll no longer be bundled together.