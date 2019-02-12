Sony’s PlayStation Classic has 20 games, two controllers, more for $40 (Orig. $100)

Walmart offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $39.99 shipped. It originally sold for $100 but is currently trending around $60 these days at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked all time at $6 less than our previous mention. Sony’s PlayStation Classic Console sports 20 pre-loaded games, two controllers and a spot-on physical recreation of the original. While reviews have been mixed among the gaming community, we found it to be enjoyable and at $40 it’s worth a shot. Additional details are below and don’t forget to swing by our roundup of the best PlayStation Classic accessories to complete your new setup.
Sony PlayStation Classic features:
A miniature recreation of the iconic PlayStation console, preloaded with 20 fan-favorite games along with two wired controllers for local multiplayer showdowns and a virtual memory card for vital game saves. PlayStation Classic also features the same famous logo, button layout, and outer packaging, but this mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and includes an HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.