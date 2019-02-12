Sony’s PlayStation Classic has 20 games, two controllers, more for $40 (Orig. $100)

Walmart offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $39.99 shipped. It originally sold for $100 but is currently trending around $60 these days at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked all time at $6 less than our previous mention. Sony’s PlayStation Classic Console sports 20 pre-loaded games, two controllers and a spot-on physical recreation of the original. While reviews have been mixed among the gaming community, we found it to be enjoyable and at $40 it’s worth a shot. Additional details are below and don’t forget to swing by our roundup of the best PlayStation Classic accessories to complete your new setup.

Sony PlayStation Classic features: