Amazon 1-day POWERADD sale at 25% off: MusicFly II speakers & selfie sticks from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, OMBAR (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering the POWERADD MusicFly II + Indoor/Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker in blue or yellow for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 or so, this is $5 below the best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. These speakers feature a built-in mic, 24-hour playtime, an IPX7 waterproof rating and Bluetooth 4.2. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and some POWERADD selfie stick deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Before you head below for some selfie stick deals, we also have deals on UE’s MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker at $90 (Reg. $110+), ELAC’s Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers and the Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 4 at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $450).

Also part of today’s sale, you’ll find the POWERADD Selfie Stick Tripod with remote in pink at $16.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22, that’s the lowest price have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

POWERADD MusicFly II + Portable Bluetooth Speaker: