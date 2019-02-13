Amazon 1-day POWERADD sale at 25% off: MusicFly II speakers & selfie sticks from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, OMBAR (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering the POWERADD MusicFly II + Indoor/Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker in blue or yellow for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 or so, this is $5 below the best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. These speakers feature a built-in mic, 24-hour playtime, an IPX7 waterproof rating and Bluetooth 4.2. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and some POWERADD selfie stick deals.
Before you head below for some selfie stick deals, we also have deals on UE’s MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker at $90 (Reg. $110+), ELAC’s Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers and the Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 4 at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $450).
Also part of today’s sale, you’ll find the POWERADD Selfie Stick Tripod with remote in pink at $16.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22, that’s the lowest price have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars.
POWERADD MusicFly II + Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- IPX7 Waterproof Speaker: A real waterproof Speaker. Accident Immersion to underwater will not damage the speaker. Some other speakers may offer an IPX5 rating only at splash proof or light rain,not waterproof. MusicFly II is waterproof, sand proof, snow proof and shockproof. Perfectly designed and very durable for outdoor/indoor use:beach,seaside,camping, car driving, fishing, swimming pool,shower,back yard, home, ect.
- Impressive Energetic Sound: You can enjoy crisp, energetic sound with impressive loud volume with built-in 2 X 13W stereo drivers and 2 X 5W passive subwoofers. Very clear sound and less than 1% harmonic distortion even at highest volume.