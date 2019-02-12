ELAC’s Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers return to the Amazon all-time low at $200 ($50 off)

Amazon is currently offering a pair of ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2. Bookshelf Speakers for $199.98 shipped. You’ll typically pay $250 for the pair at B&H and Crutchfield, but it sells for up to $300 at Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Rocking six-inch woofers and a one-inch dome tweet, these speakers offer “crisp and clear” sound thanks to 120W of power. So far the pair carries a 4.7/5 star rating, much like other ELAC monitors.
Pair the bookshelf speakers with the best-selling FiiO E10K USB DAC and Headphone Amplifier to complete your new Hi-Fi audio setup.
ELAC Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers features:
- New tweeter with Wide-dispersion waveguide
- New Woven Aramid-Fiber woofer
- New cabinets for easier placement
Improving on its award-winning predecessor was no easy task, but the Debut B5.2 sets a yet higher standard, delivering performance in inverse proportion to its diminutive size. And it remains the best value in the world of bookshelf speakers, with sound that surpasses speakers that cost much, much more.