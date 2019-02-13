Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection Wireless Headphones get first discount to $280 (Reg. $350)

Amazon offers the Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection Wireless Headphones in various colors for $279.95 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s down $70 from the regular going rate and the first discount that we’ve seen on this collection of colors since it was announced. Beats Studio3 offers up to 22 hours of battery life, adaptive noise cancellation, and Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing. Charge for 10 minutes and get three hours of playback. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If today’s deal is overkill for you, consider going with the popular TaoTronics ANC Wireless Headphones for much less. These headphones still deliver up to 30 hours of battery life, but you’ll obviously lose the styling.

Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection features: