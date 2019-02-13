Bose Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker delivers a modern design, more for $159 (Reg. $199)

- Feb. 13th 2019 11:05 am ET

$159
0

Amazon offers the Bose SoundLink Revolve 360-degree Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $159 shipped in various colors. Also at Walmart and B&H. That’s good for $40 off the regular going rate, $20 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured Bluetooth speaker delivers iconic Bose sound, 360-degree coverage and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Not to mention, the Triple Black design is gorgeous for modern homes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the Bose Revolve is a bit too pricey, swing by today’s Amazon Gold Box for more affordable deals. You’ll find speakers and more as low as $16.

Bose Revolve features:

  • Deep, loud and immersive sound, with True 360-degree coverage. Wireless range up to 30 feet. For those times when loud just isn’t loud enough, use the app to connect any two SoundLink Revolve speakers
  • Seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (Ipx4)
  • Enjoy up to 12 hours of play time from a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts; easily take calls and access Siri or Google now
  • Pair two speakers together for stereo or party mode playback
$159

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Portable Bluetooth Speakers bose

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp