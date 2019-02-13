Bose Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker delivers a modern design, more for $159 (Reg. $199)

Amazon offers the Bose SoundLink Revolve 360-degree Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $159 shipped in various colors. Also at Walmart and B&H. That’s good for $40 off the regular going rate, $20 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured Bluetooth speaker delivers iconic Bose sound, 360-degree coverage and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Not to mention, the Triple Black design is gorgeous for modern homes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the Bose Revolve is a bit too pricey, swing by today’s Amazon Gold Box for more affordable deals. You’ll find speakers and more as low as $16.

Bose Revolve features: