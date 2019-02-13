Civilization VI for Mac is now matching its all-time low at $15 (Reg. up to $60)

Civilization VI for Mac is now on sale for $14.99. Regularly as much $60, this is only the second time we have seen it down this low on the Mac App Store. While it is currently free to try from now though tomorrow over on Steam, today’s offer is the best price we can find on the Mac version. It was the winner of 15 E3 awards, including Best Strategy Game. Players will “become Ruler of the World by establishing and leading a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age.” While reviews are somewhat split, the Civ series has been a staple in strategy games for years and this iteration carries a 88/100 Meta score. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of great game deals, we also spotted Transistor for Mac, iOS and Apple TV starting from just $1 and the stellar Shadowmatic is still 50% off.

Mac: Civilization VI: $15 (Reg. $60)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40, Spider-Man $40, more

Civilization VI: