Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rush Rally, Age of Rivals, more

- Feb. 13th 2019 9:44 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including Plant Light Meter, The Hunt for the Lost Treasure, Rush Rally 2, Transistor, Civilization VI, Age of Rivals and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alti – Minimalist Travel Altimeter & Compass: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Hunt for the Lost Treasure: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Comomola Far West Train: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magnifying glass HD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skin Creator Gold For Minecraft Skins: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: har•mo•ny 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Transistor$1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Transistor: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Civilization VI: $15 (Reg. $60)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: PROGRAMMATTACA: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Footprint – Where I’ve Been: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Atomic Ball: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Autogram – Tool for Instagram: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Basic Calculator Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mighty Strike Team: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sentinels Sidekick: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Textkraft Lite: $1 (Reg. $2)

