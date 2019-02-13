Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40, Spider-Man $40, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One and PS4 for $39.99. Now matched at Amazon. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $60, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the hit Wild West open-world title. It was down at $40 on Amazon for a very brief time but has now jumped to $50+. If you haven’t played the near-perfect RDR2 yet, now’s your chance. In fact, we just got some details on this month’s Red Dead Online update right here as well. You can also still grab the original Red Dead Redemption GOTY Edition for $10 (Reg. $30) at Best Buy. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including deep price drops on Spider-Man, Diablo III Eternal for Switch, Pokemon: Let’s Go, BioShock Collection, Mario + Rabbids and more.

(Update 13/2 12:20pm): Amazon has now matched at $40 on Red Dead Redemption 2.

*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.

