Xbox One X up to $150 off today including Fallout 76 & NBA 2K19 bundles + more from $200

Newegg is offering the Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle for $349.99 shipped. Regularly up to $500, it is currently on sale for $400 direct from Microsoft and Best Buy. Amazon third parties have it starting at $390 or so. Along with the usual wireless controller, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial and 1-month of Xbox Live Gold, this one includes a copy of Fallout 76. As divisive as this game might be, this is still up to $150 in savings. And we also have the NBA 2K19 Xbox One X bundle for the same price down below if you would prefer that instead.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More Xbox Console Bundles:
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 $350 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One X 1TB PUBG $420 ($550 value)
- + Extra Microsoft Wireless Controller
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 $420 ($550 Value)
- + Extra Microsoft Wireless Controller
- Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 $200 (Reg. $300)
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators $200 (Reg. $300)
Be sure to go grab yourself a $50 Xbox Gift Card for just $45 and an extra Xbox Wireless Controller with the Windows 10 Adapter for just $50 (Reg. $80). New subscribers can also get 2 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $2 right now.
Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle:
Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of Fallout 76, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 1-month Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Live Gold required to play game (sold separately, 1 month included).
Multiplayer comes to the epic, open-world Fallout RPG series from Bethesda game Studios
Use the construction and assembly mobile platform (C.A.M.P.) to build and craft anywhere in the world
Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. All-new graphics, lighting and landscape technology brings to life six distinct West Virginia regions. From the forests of Appalachia to the noxious crimson expanses of the Cranberry Bog, each region offers its own risks and rewards.