Xbox One X up to $150 off today including Fallout 76 & NBA 2K19 bundles + more from $200

Newegg is offering the Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle for $349.99 shipped. Regularly up to $500, it is currently on sale for $400 direct from Microsoft and Best Buy. Amazon third parties have it starting at $390 or so. Along with the usual wireless controller, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial and 1-month of Xbox Live Gold, this one includes a copy of Fallout 76. As divisive as this game might be, this is still up to $150 in savings. And we also have the NBA 2K19 Xbox One X bundle for the same price down below if you would prefer that instead.

More Xbox Console Bundles:

Be sure to go grab yourself a $50 Xbox Gift Card for just $45 and an extra Xbox Wireless Controller with the Windows 10 Adapter for just $50 (Reg. $80). New subscribers can also get 2 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $2 right now.

Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle: