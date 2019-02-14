Jaybird’s rarely discounted X4 Wireless Headphones are $100 right now (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers the Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in two colors for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and just the second discount that we’re tracked all-time. These sport-focused headphones offers wireless connectivity, up to eight hours of playback on a single charge and a waterproof design. Jaybird includes various tip sizes for just the right fit. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If Jaybird’s X4s don’t fit the bill, consider going with Sony’s Sport Wireless Earbuds in today’s smartphone accessory roundup. Noise cancellation and wireless connectivity make this pair of earbuds worth checking out.

