Smartphone Accessories: Sony Water-Resistant Sport Bluetooth Earbuds $98 shipped, more

Amazon offers the Sony SP600N Wireless Noise Canceling Sports In-Ear Headphones for $98 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate, comes within $10 of the all-time low and matches the second lowest price we’ve seen. Sony’s noise canceling earbuds are perfect for working out, as they not only will block out any distracting sounds, but also sport IPX4 water-resistance and more. Over 250 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

