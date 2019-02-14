Smartphone Accessories: Sony Water-Resistant Sport Bluetooth Earbuds $98 shipped, more

Amazon offers the Sony SP600N Wireless Noise Canceling Sports In-Ear Headphones for $98 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate, comes within $10 of the all-time low and matches the second lowest price we’ve seen. Sony’s noise canceling earbuds are perfect for working out, as they not only will block out any distracting sounds, but also sport IPX4 water-resistance and more. Over 250 customers have left a 4/5 star rating

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey 26500mAh Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $63) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 79DRPXS6 
  • Aukey Lite 10W Qi Charger: $11 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEY10W
  • Insignia Wall Tap 3-Port USB Wall Charger: $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
    • w/ in-store pickup
  • Aukey 20000mAh Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
    • w/ code FZFKTIGS
  • Aukey 6-ft. Lightning Cable: $5 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank: $12 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ code USIPNTS2

Enjoy your favorite music through these Sony Sports wireless noise-canceling headphones. The in-ear design ensures a snug fit, so you can jog or walk without missing a beat, and the wireless format eliminates the need for cumbersome cords. The Ambient Sound Mode on these Sony Sports wireless noise-canceling headphones keeps you alert to your environment.

