NEOGEO Mini includes Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, more and falls to its lowest price yet: $70 (Reg. $110)

- Feb. 15th 2019 9:08 am ET

0

Newegg offers the NEOGEO Mini Classic Edition Console for $69.99 shipped. Normally selling for $110 at Amazon, that’s good for a $40 discount and beats our previous mention by $10. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen so far, as well. NEOGEO Mini brings 40 of the arcade cabinet’s best titles including Fatal Fury and Metal Slug. Plus, its miniature form-factor makes it a great collector’s item. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 100 customers and you can learn more about the included games and other features in our announcement coverage.

More of a retro Sony fan? You can bring home the PlayStation Classic with 20 games, two controllers and more for $40 (Orig. $100).

NEOGEO Mini Console features:

  • NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug].
  • NEOGEO mini International is equipped with a 3.5 inch LCD screen. Its arcade machine body also includes a joystick controller and stereo speakers. You can enjoy the games without a separate TV!
  • NEOGEO mini International has HDMI port, external controller connections (2 in total) and earphone jack. Players can partner or challenge their friends together in the games and have more fun.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Newegg

Newegg
NeoGeo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go