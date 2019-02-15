NEOGEO Mini includes Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, more and falls to its lowest price yet: $70 (Reg. $110)
Newegg offers the NEOGEO Mini Classic Edition Console for $69.99 shipped. Normally selling for $110 at Amazon, that’s good for a $40 discount and beats our previous mention by $10. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen so far, as well. NEOGEO Mini brings 40 of the arcade cabinet’s best titles including Fatal Fury and Metal Slug. Plus, its miniature form-factor makes it a great collector’s item. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 100 customers and you can learn more about the included games and other features in our announcement coverage.
More of a retro Sony fan? You can bring home the PlayStation Classic with 20 games, two controllers and more for $40 (Orig. $100).
NEOGEO Mini Console features:
- NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug].
- NEOGEO mini International is equipped with a 3.5 inch LCD screen. Its arcade machine body also includes a joystick controller and stereo speakers. You can enjoy the games without a separate TV!
- NEOGEO mini International has HDMI port, external controller connections (2 in total) and earphone jack. Players can partner or challenge their friends together in the games and have more fun.