NEOGEO Mini includes Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, more and falls to its lowest price yet: $70 (Reg. $110)

Newegg offers the NEOGEO Mini Classic Edition Console for $69.99 shipped. Normally selling for $110 at Amazon, that’s good for a $40 discount and beats our previous mention by $10. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen so far, as well. NEOGEO Mini brings 40 of the arcade cabinet’s best titles including Fatal Fury and Metal Slug. Plus, its miniature form-factor makes it a great collector’s item. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 100 customers and you can learn more about the included games and other features in our announcement coverage.

More of a retro Sony fan? You can bring home the PlayStation Classic with 20 games, two controllers and more for $40 (Orig. $100).

NEOGEO Mini Console features: