The highly-rated Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine is half-off today only, now $100

Today only, as one of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother in Black for $99.99 shipped. It goes for $130 at Amazon, while Bed Bath & Beyond charges the $200 retail price. This is one of the lowest rates we’ve tracked for this model. There’s very little waiting required for your coffee here, as this boasts a 25-second brew time. The included milk fother will allow you to make delicious lattes at home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Maybe you don’t need so many bells-and-whistles for your daily caffeine fix. Fortunately, we still have a deal on the Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Digital Automatic LCD Programmable Coffeemaker at $28 shipped. Brew up to four cups at a time with this.

Meanwhile, if you’ve had your eye in the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, it’s now at an Amazon all-time low of $120 shipped. It had been going for as much as $160 there lately. This allows you to enjoy coffee and tea at the temperature you prefer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

