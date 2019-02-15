Hamilton Beach’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker w/ LCD display is down to $28 shipped (Reg. $40+)

VMInnovations (99% positive in the last 12 months) via eBay Daily Deals is offering Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Digital Automatic LCD Programmable Coffeemaker Brewer (46205) for $27.99 shipped. This one is also on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $1 more right now if you would prefer a big national retailer. However, it is regularly $43 or more and is now within $1 of the previous deal price. Features include a removable water reservoir, strength settings, 1-4 cup brewing options and a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from around 70% of the 3,100+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.
It has been a busy day for Home Goods deals. We have everything from waffle makers and multi cookers to smart home gear, sleep machines and much more right here.
Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Coffeemaker:
- FAST, EASY FILLING. Rotating base lets you easily access the rear water reservoir with just a quick twist.
- PROGRAMMABLE CLOCK. Set it up the night before with the programmable clock and pour yourself a hot cup first thing in the morning.
- ADJUSTABLE BREWING OPTIONS. Choose from 1-4 cups, bold and regular.
- SWING-OUT BREW BASKET WITH RELEASE BUTTON. With the touch of a button, the brew basket releases from the front for easy filling of your favorite grounds.