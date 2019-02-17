Add Arlo’s Audio Doorbell to your home security setup at $60 shipped ($20 off)

Amazon offers the Arlo Audio Smart Doorbell for $59.99 shipped. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This audio doorbell allows you to hear who’s at the door from anywhere and expands your existing Arlo home security system. As a #1 best-seller, 64% of customers have left a 4+ star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you haven’t already jumped into the Arlo security ecosystem yet, the Arlo Pro two-camera system is a great way to get started at $255. The Audio Doorbell will work with any Arlo base station, so the standard versions work just as well.

Arlo Audio Doorbell features: